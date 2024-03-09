GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $124.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDDY. Evercore ISI cut GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

GoDaddy stock opened at $113.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $116.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,015 shares of company stock valued at $11,849,375. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,233 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $1,266,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 15.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

