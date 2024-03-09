Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Sets New 52-Week High at $101.95

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.95 and last traded at $101.90, with a volume of 12646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.14.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.25 and its 200 day moving average is $90.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,201,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,142,000 after acquiring an additional 63,371 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,074,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,012,000 after purchasing an additional 278,369 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,391,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,638,000 after purchasing an additional 100,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,894,000 after purchasing an additional 825,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,418,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,427,000 after purchasing an additional 40,064 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

