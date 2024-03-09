Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Sets New 52-Week High at $101.95

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.95 and last traded at $101.90, with a volume of 12646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.14.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.97.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $346,000.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.