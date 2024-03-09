Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 24,513 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

