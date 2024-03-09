Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 211.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fortis by 78.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Price Performance

FTS opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.07. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.4382 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

