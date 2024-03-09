Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,984 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in FLEX LNG by 15.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in FLEX LNG by 3.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 26.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FLNG opened at $25.47 on Friday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.53%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

