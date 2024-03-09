Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,275,000 after purchasing an additional 77,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,571,000 after acquiring an additional 38,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,661,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,353,000 after buying an additional 540,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,087,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,698,000 after buying an additional 38,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,600,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,807,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.21. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.17.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $141.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.90 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 26.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

