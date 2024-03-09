Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $713,000 Stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in ESAB by 28,250.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESAB opened at $100.58 on Friday. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $54.49 and a one year high of $101.61. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. ESAB had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $85,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at $394,587.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $248,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $85,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at $394,587.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,833 shares of company stock worth $1,160,375 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $84.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

