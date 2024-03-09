Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Open Text by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 125.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Stock Down 0.6 %

OTEX opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 81.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 22.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Stories

