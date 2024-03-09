Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 10,835 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,835 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,551,938,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,023,000 after buying an additional 1,255,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,919,000 after buying an additional 66,763 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,133,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,048,424,000 after buying an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $92.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.47. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,967 shares of company stock worth $17,740,350. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

