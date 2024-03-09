Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.21. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.91.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 6,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

