Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.54

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.54 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.40 ($0.08). Greatland Gold shares last traded at GBX 6.49 ($0.08), with a volume of 10,449,226 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

The firm has a market cap of £330.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.

