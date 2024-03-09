Gregory Scott Brown Sells 10,000 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,163,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $11.00 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $189.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UDMY shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 58.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

