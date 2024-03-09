Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) EVP Sells $116,352.27 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) EVP Pamela B. Burke sold 4,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $116,352.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,421.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ GO opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1,410.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 129,191 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after purchasing an additional 32,388 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 47,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 990.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 137,153 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GO. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

