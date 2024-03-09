Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 158.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,075 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.64% of Groupon worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Groupon by 75.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in Groupon by 96.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Groupon by 2,630.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Groupon by 5,390.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,398 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 26,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Groupon by 186.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,999 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 110,003 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $19.52.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

