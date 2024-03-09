Guggenheim Lowers Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target to $4.00

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 284.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EOSE. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 2.8 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 629.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,298,000 after buying an additional 7,017,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,661.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,217,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,644,000 after buying an additional 4,921,431 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,958,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 4,827,586 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $16,424,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,420,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 2,490,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eos Energy Enterprises
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- What are earnings reports?
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.