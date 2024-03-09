Guggenheim Lowers Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target to $4.00

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 284.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EOSE. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $164.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.22. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 629.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,298,000 after buying an additional 7,017,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,661.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,217,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,644,000 after buying an additional 4,921,431 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,958,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 4,827,586 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $16,424,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,420,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 2,490,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

