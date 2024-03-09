Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 65,863 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 65,846 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $5.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

