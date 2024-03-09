HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DYN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.95. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $30.27.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dirk Kersten purchased 1,714,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,416,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,293,877.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Dirk Kersten bought 1,714,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $29,999,987.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,416,793 shares in the company, valued at $112,293,877.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 248,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $5,887,754.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 903,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,431,660.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,082,507 shares of company stock worth $47,630,605 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 142,083 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 146,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,913,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

