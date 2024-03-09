HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance

HTOO stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Fuel Green

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTOO. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 6,092.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 87,176 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 47,493 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

Featured Stories

