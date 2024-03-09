Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.09.

HSIC opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

