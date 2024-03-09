Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 15,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HTGC opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

