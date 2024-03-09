Hermann Fritz Requardt Sells 15,000 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bruker Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $91.16 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.46.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.35 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRKR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

