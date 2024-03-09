Hesai Group (HSAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hesai Group Stock Up 1.6 %

HSAI stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $723.11 million and a PE ratio of -10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38. Hesai Group has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $19.25.

Institutional Trading of Hesai Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSAI. FIL Ltd grew its position in Hesai Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,021,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,834,000 after buying an additional 1,169,162 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at about $15,749,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,412,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hesai Group by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 838,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 626,914 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at about $7,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

