HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Holdings Lowered by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,209 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DINO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 615,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 142,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 97,578 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 109,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth about $582,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DINO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.78. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

