Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) PT Raised to $4.00

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Honest in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company.

Shares of HNST opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. Honest has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.89.

In other Honest news, insider Jessica Warren sold 50,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $148,937.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 965,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,296.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen Winchell sold 19,665 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $63,714.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 428,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,820.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Warren sold 50,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $148,937.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 965,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,296.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,295 shares of company stock valued at $371,048 over the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Honest by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Honest by 375.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the first quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

