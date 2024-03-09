HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives $32.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in HP by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in HP by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 109,358 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 55,687 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58. HP has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HP will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

