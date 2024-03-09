H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

HRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.76. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,605,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,622,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,508 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

