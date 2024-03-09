Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 22,216 Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,277,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,098,000 after acquiring an additional 43,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,169,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,646,000 after acquiring an additional 813,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,782,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after acquiring an additional 499,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,372,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,649,000 after acquiring an additional 809,360 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 10,875 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $132,892.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,261.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $635,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,133.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 10,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $132,892.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,972. Insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

WRBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $161.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.01 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%. Analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

