Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 45,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AAON by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,604,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,225,000 after acquiring an additional 610,949 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 18,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $1,305,846.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,963.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 18,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $1,305,846.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,963.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,064 shares of company stock worth $4,572,247 in the last three months. 19.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $81.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.92. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

