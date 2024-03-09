Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $281,000 Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MHO. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Wedbush cut M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

MHO opened at $126.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $140.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.95.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $972.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $316,263.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

