Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $293,000 in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,513 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Price Performance

BlueLinx stock opened at $119.77 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.80 and a 1 year high of $132.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $100.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

