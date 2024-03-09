Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 12.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Myers Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $781.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $191.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Myers Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.