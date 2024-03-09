Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 2,331 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,660 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONB. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 21,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

ONB opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $17.64.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $689.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

