Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 8,359 PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,359 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 1,056.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PROS Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of PROS stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $40.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of PROS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $215,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,347,210.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PROS Profile
PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.
