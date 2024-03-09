Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HIMS opened at $14.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -129.73 and a beta of 0.89. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $14.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $120,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $120,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $38,979.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 394,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,171 over the last ninety days. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

