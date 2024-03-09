Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the third quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 13,200.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $302,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $247.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.31. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.68 and a 52 week high of $254.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. Primerica’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to repurchase $425.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James downgraded Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.20.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

