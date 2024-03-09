Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 218 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTSI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,291 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $93.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.48. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $99.21.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.12 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 11.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 12,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $1,030,715.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $174,670.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,657.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 12,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $1,030,715.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 815,166 shares of company stock worth $68,984,420 in the last ninety days. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

