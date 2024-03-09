Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,661,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,486,000 after buying an additional 2,480,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,924,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,268,000 after purchasing an additional 219,279 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,540,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,553,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHC shares. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.83. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 5,147.48% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

