Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Monro by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,430,000 after purchasing an additional 585,861 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Monro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,359,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Monro by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,519,000 after purchasing an additional 286,762 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,790,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,492,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,654,000 after purchasing an additional 265,570 shares in the last quarter.

MNRO stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.55 million, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monro had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $317.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.67%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $161,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,730.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

