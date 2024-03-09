Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

HDSN opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Parrillo sold 20,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $268,524.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

About Hudson Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

