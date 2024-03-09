Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.
Hudson Technologies Price Performance
HDSN opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Richard Parrillo sold 20,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $268,524.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.
About Hudson Technologies
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
