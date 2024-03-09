IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.96% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $350,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 33.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 31.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 108,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,556,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 225,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,353,000 after purchasing an additional 76,350 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $412,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $561.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $549.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

