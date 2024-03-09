Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.35

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and traded as high as $2.92. Immutep shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 387,553 shares trading hands.

Immutep Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 17.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immutep

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Immutep by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Immutep by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immutep by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immutep in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Immutep by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

