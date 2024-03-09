indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Holdings Boosted by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,780 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of indie Semiconductor worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INDI. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 38,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 35,596 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,162,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 21,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,709,612.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,929 shares of company stock worth $1,764,729 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 1.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of INDI opened at $6.81 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INDI. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on indie Semiconductor

About indie Semiconductor

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.