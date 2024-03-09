Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Hits New 52-Week High at $122.65

Shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.65 and last traded at $122.47, with a volume of 1015972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.59.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 74.1% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares in the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

