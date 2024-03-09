Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Sets New 12-Month High at $122.65

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.65 and last traded at $122.47, with a volume of 1015972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.59.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLI. Steph & Co. grew its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22,168 shares during the period.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

