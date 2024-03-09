Insider Buying: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Major Shareholder Buys $34,915,320.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,682,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,570,489.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 356,487 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.36 per share, for a total transaction of $10,822,945.32.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 213,385 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,612,801.15.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.
- On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.
Formula One Group Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of FWONA opened at $63.96 on Friday. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22.
Formula One Group Company Profile
Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
