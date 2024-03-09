Insider Buying: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Major Shareholder Buys $34,915,320.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,682,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,570,489.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Formula One Group alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 356,487 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.36 per share, for a total transaction of $10,822,945.32.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 213,385 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,612,801.15.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

Formula One Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FWONA opened at $63.96 on Friday. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Formula One Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.