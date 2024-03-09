Insider Buying: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Purchases $1,014,950.00 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $200.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

