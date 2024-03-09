Insider Buying: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Purchases $34,915,320.00 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,570,489.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.
- On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.
- On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.
- On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.
- On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.
Liberty Live Group Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of LLYVA opened at $38.57 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $39.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Live Group
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.