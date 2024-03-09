Insider Buying: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Purchases $34,915,320.00 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVAGet Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,570,489.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.
  • On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.
  • On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.
  • On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.
  • On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.
  • On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.
  • On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

Liberty Live Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LLYVA opened at $38.57 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $39.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

