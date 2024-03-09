Insider Buying: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Purchases $34,915,320.00 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,570,489.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

Liberty Live Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LLYVA opened at $38.57 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $39.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

