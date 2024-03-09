Insider Buying: PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Insider Purchases 39,674 Shares of Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 39,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $113,467.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,801,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,592,553.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 86,978 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $260,064.22.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 26,444 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.44.

On Friday, February 16th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 25,736 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $77,980.08.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 87,344 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $269,019.52.

On Monday, January 29th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 8,379 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $24,047.73.

On Thursday, January 25th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 15,059 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $42,616.97.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 19,098 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,328.52.

PaySign Stock Down 3.3 %

PAYS stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. PaySign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PaySign by 264.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,790,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,600,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 11.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,288,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 130,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 108.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 309,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 288.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 339,891 shares in the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

