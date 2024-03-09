Insider Buying: PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Major Shareholder Purchases 55,049 Shares of Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 55,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $159,642.10. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,856,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,984,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PaySign alerts:

On Wednesday, February 21st, Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 25,082 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $77,252.56.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 12,604 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $38,190.12.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 73,000 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $204,400.00.

PaySign Price Performance

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. PaySign, Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.61 million, a PE ratio of 98.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PaySign

Institutional Trading of PaySign

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PaySign by 51.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 35,590 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 38,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PaySign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.